Quesnel dad claims million-dollar lotto cash prize

Quesnel resident Michael Redmile is a millionaire after purchasing a million dollar winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from Frank’s Supermarket. (BCLC photo)

A million-dollar lotto prize has been claimed by a Quesnel resident.

Michael Redmile won the guaranteed $1 million prize on a Lotto 6/49 draw held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

He had purchased the lucky ticket at Frank’s Supermarket on Hydraulic Road in Quesnel.

“I’ll buy a side by side for my girls and me,” Redmile said after claiming the prize.

He had checked his ticket several times in disbelief to make sure it was true.

Once he realized he won, Redmile called his dad to share the life-changing news.

In addition to picking up the keys to a brand-new utility task vehicle, Redmile indicated in a news release by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) that he hopes to give back to his community.

“I’ve always wanted to help others, so some will go to tidings,” he said.

In 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $99 million in winnings from Lotto6/49, a nationwide game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. PST.

