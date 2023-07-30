Quesnel carjackers quickly caught in Williams Lake

Two in custody after latenight armed incident the day before

The Quesnel RCMP have two people under arrest for the armed robbery and carjacking that occurred on July 27, 2023 at the 711 convenience store in Quesnel BC.

On July 27, 2023, at approximately 2:46 a.m., the Quesnel RCMP responded to the report of an armed robbery that occurred in a parking lot of the 711 convenience store located on Maple Drive. The complainant reported a male and female suspect approached two youths, presented a firearm, and demanded their wallets and car keys. The youths complied and the suspects fled in the youth’s 2013 grey Chevrolet Malibu.

The police investigation identified Travis Paul (35 years old) and Desarae Hiebert (30 years old) as suspects.

On July 28, 2023 the Cariboo-Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit (C-CRU) located the victim’s stolen Chevrolet Malibu abandoned in Williams Lake. During patrols, C-CRU located Paul and Hiebert and arrested them without incident. During the search of the accused, the police seized a replica handgun.

Bail hearings were held and Travis Paul has been charged with eight offences including robbery, theft of motor vehicle, uttering threats, wearing a disguised face to commit an indictable offence, flight from police, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. Paul was remanded in custody with his next court appearance on August 3, 2023.

Desarae Hiebert has been charged with eight offences including robbery, theft of motor vehicle, uttering threats, and wearing a disguised face while committing an indictable offence. Hiebert was remanded into custody with a next court appearance on July 31, 2023.

Both Paul and Hiebert are well known to the Quesnel RCMP.

Released by

Sgt. Richard Weseen

Operations NCO

Quesnel RCMP