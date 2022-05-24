Quesnel area man still missing one year later

RCMP in Quesnel continue to seek the public’s help in the hopes any information could lead to the location of an Indigenous man who vanished more than one year ago.

Sidney Boyd, 27, was last seen in downtown Quesnel on April 5, 2021, and was reported missing two weeks later by his sister, Heather Laurent, who had reached out to other family members if they had heard from him.

“The police have conducted extensive video canvassing and followed up with a number of tips received but have not yet located Sidney,” reads a recent news release.

Boyd’s family has also conducted extensive search efforts in Quesnel and across B.C. with no results.

“I don’t understand how one individual can disappear with no tips, clues, or reassurance to our family members of anything,” Laurent said.

“I look into my sisters’, my brothers’, his daughter’s eyes to see that hurt and pain, and we don’t have answers yet.”

Boyd has a young daughter named Chastity.

Also feeling frustrated and upset is Natalie McKenzie, who recalled how her brother would visit her at her work in downtown Quesnel or find someone with a phone and give her a call.

“He was always helpful. There wasn’t anything that he wouldn’t do,” McKenzie said. “It’s really unfair to us, and now I know how other families feel and how they cope.”

Most of Boyd’s family still gather amongst each other, with his sister Martina Perry picking out a date and a particular location that she would like them to go over and search. Donations from surrounding communities including Nazko and Kluskus, and online fundraisers have assisted them with fuel costs.

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to Boyd’s return.

“We can’t give up hope that he’s no longer in the world with us, but until we are given information to prove otherwise, we still believe that he’s with us here somewhere,” Laurent said.

Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Clay Kronebusch said investigators have followed up on the tips received and will continue to do so until Boyd is found.

He was last seen wearing black shoes with a white stripe in the middle, black jeans, a red DC hoodie with white writing and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating Boyd is asked to contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers a 1-800-222-8477.

