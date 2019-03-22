Quesnel and Williams Lake under air quality advisory

Dust and overall air quality prompts Environment Canada to issue statement

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement again for the Cariboo cities of Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Williams Lake is under a dust advisory, while Quesnel is under both an air quality advisory and a dust advisory.

“The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority issued an Air Quality Advisory for Williams Lake on March 21, 2019 … [and] for Quesnel on March 18, 2019. The Air Quality Advisory remains in effect due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter that are expected to persist until weather conditions change.”

The air quality health index notes that both cities will have a AQHI reading of four, or moderate health risk, by Friday afternoon.

Exposure to dust and fine particulate matter is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease. Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise near busy roads until the advisory is lifted. If you are experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, follow the advice of your health care provider.

Real-time air quality information from Quesnel and other B.C. communities can be found by clicking here.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

