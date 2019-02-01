Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL

Quebec man arrested on hate charge after Facebook video praises mosque shooter

Provincial police arrested Pierre Dion Thursday evening at his home in Terrebonne

A Quebec man has been arrested after allegedly appearing in a video praising Quebec City’s mosque shooter and expressing hatred toward Muslims.

Provincial police arrested Pierre Dion Thursday evening at his home in Terrebonne, a suburb north of Montreal.

The 49-year-old is set to appear in court later today where police say he could be charged with inciting hatred toward an identifiable group.

READ MORE: Two years after Quebec mosque killings, Islamophobia continues to rise

The video was allegedly posted to Facebook on Jan. 29, the two-year anniversary of the shooting that left six men dead and several injured.

Alexandre Bissonnette is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to six charges of first-degree murder and six charges of attempted murder.

Dion is already facing a charge of incitement to commit criminal acts stemming from another social media video published last year.

The Canadian Press

