The public washrooms at Kiwanis Park, Boitanio Park and Scout Island are closed for the remainder of the fall and winter. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Public washrooms closed for fall, winter at Williams Lake parks, Scout Island

A portable washroom, however, has been placed at Scout Island Nature Centre

Public washrooms at Williams Lake’s Boitanio and Kiwanis parks and Scout Island are now closed to the public.

In a notice sent out Wednesday, Oct. 13, the city said the washrooms will remain closed for the remainder of fall and winter, however, a portable washroom has been placed at Scout Island Nature Centre by the city municipal services department.

Additionally, the bike washing station at the Tourism Discovery Centre is closed for the season due to cooler temperatures.


