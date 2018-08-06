Horsefly Lake Fire incident commander takes the Tribune on a tour of the fires burning between Horsefly and Quesnel Lake on Friday, Aug. 3.

Public urged to use caution around Horsefly and Quesnel lakes

The BC Wildfire Service is planning to use Horsefly Lake and Quesnel Lake for skimming operations

Starting today, Aug. 6, the BC Wildfire Service is planning to use Horsefly Lake and Quesnel Lake for skimming operations, to help cool hotspots in three wildfires in the area.

The BC Wildfire Service is reminding anyone using these lakes to give ample room to any aircraft using the lakes for fire-suppression activities.

“Interfering with fire-suppression activities puts the safety of firefighting crews, aircraft operators and the public at risk,” said Jessica Mack, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service.

“The plan for using the skimmers will be re-assessed in the morning and may be delayed to a later date depending on conditions. There are no communities or structures threatened by the three wildfires near the lakes.”

The BC Wildfire Service strongly urges members of the public to stay well away from all active wildfires and suppression activities.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories, call 1-888-3-FOREST (1-888-336-7378) or visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

You can follow the latest wildfire news on:

* Twitter: http://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo

* Facebook: http://facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo

Previous story
Trudeau met by more anti-pipeline protesters on his B.C. long weekend tour
Next story
‘We love her and need her home’: Family searches for missing B.C. woman

Just Posted

Public urged to use caution around Horsefly and Quesnel lakes

The BC Wildfire Service is planning to use Horsefly Lake and Quesnel Lake for skimming operations

WATCH: ArtsWells brings folk fun to small town B.C.

Over 100 musical performances and 20 workshops entertained festival goers

Nine new wildfires discovered in Cariboo Aug. 4

The latest updates from BC Wildfire Service on the Cariboo Fire Centre

Beaver Valley osprey gets second lease on life

Rehabilitated bird catches a ride home on Pacific Coastal Airlines

Volunteers help make BCBRA Finals a success

Volunteers prep the arena for the next batch of high-speed barrel racers

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How well much do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

‘We love her and need her home’: Family searches for missing B.C. woman

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, last seen three weeks ago in Hope, has spent time in Chilliwack, Agassiz

B.C. student helps design bracelet to measure poison air from wildfires

A Vancouver Island high school student, Matias Totz, part of group to win SHAD competition

At least 98 dead after quake slams Indonesian island

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok

Trudeau met by more anti-pipeline protesters on his B.C. long weekend tour

Protesters appeared at a planned appearance with signs denouncing the Trans Mountain pipeline

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador, freezing new trade with country

The issue centres around a tweet from Global Affairs Canada

From the playground to the podium: Canadian jump ropers have Olympic dreams

Competitive rope-skipping has been around for decades, but it’s often thought of as a children’s game

Soldiers of Odin confront supporters of B.C. tent city

No violence during heated and tense meeting between the two sides in Nanaimo

Most Read