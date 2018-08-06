Public urged to use caution around Horsefly and Quesnel lakes

The BC Wildfire Service is planning to use Horsefly Lake and Quesnel Lake for skimming operations

Horsefly Lake Fire incident commander takes the Tribune on a tour of the fires burning between Horsefly and Quesnel Lake on Friday, Aug. 3.

Starting today, Aug. 6, the BC Wildfire Service is planning to use Horsefly Lake and Quesnel Lake for skimming operations, to help cool hotspots in three wildfires in the area.

The BC Wildfire Service is reminding anyone using these lakes to give ample room to any aircraft using the lakes for fire-suppression activities.

“Interfering with fire-suppression activities puts the safety of firefighting crews, aircraft operators and the public at risk,” said Jessica Mack, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service.

“The plan for using the skimmers will be re-assessed in the morning and may be delayed to a later date depending on conditions. There are no communities or structures threatened by the three wildfires near the lakes.”

The BC Wildfire Service strongly urges members of the public to stay well away from all active wildfires and suppression activities.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories, call 1-888-3-FOREST (1-888-336-7378) or visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

You can follow the latest wildfire news on:

* Twitter: http://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo

* Facebook: http://facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo