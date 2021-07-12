Public inquest to investigate death of man in BC Corrections vehicle

Alexander Charles Joseph died in 2018 while being transported from Prince George to Maple Ridge

An inquest is scheduled for Prince George law courts in August.

The BC Coroners Service will hold a public inquest into the death of a man who died while being transported by BC Corrections between Prince George and Maple Ridge.

Alexander Charles Joseph, 36, was reported dead in a BC Corrections vehicle near 100 Mile House on Oct. 4, 2018. The inquest will take place, beginning on Aug. 9, at the law courts in Prince George at 250 George St.

An inquest is a formal process that allows for public presentation of evidence relating to a death. The jury will certify the identity of the deceased and how, where, when and by what means death occurred.

Presiding coroner Lyn Blenkinsop and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Joseph’s death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances but must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

The inquest is open to the public. However, seating will be limited.

The inquest will be live streamed for those wanting to virtually attend. Reproduction, broadcasting and publishing, including through social media, of the BC Coroners Service’s live video stream and its content is prohibited. To access the livestream, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts/inquestlivestream



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House