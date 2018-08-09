Public input on CMH focus of upcoming meetings

The Patient Voices Network is hosting five different information sessions in the Cariboo Chilcotin region

Public input sessions regarding the redevelopment of Cariboo Memorial Hospital are being held in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Soda Creek on Aug. 22 and 23. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Interior Health will be seeking the public’s input on the redevelopment of 55-year-old Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

Five information sessions are scheduled in the Cariboo region, including two on Aug. 22 in 100 Mile House from 1 to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m at the hospital, two in Williams Lake on Aug. 23 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at CMH. The date and time for a session at Soda Creek is yet to be determined.

In announcing the meetings, IH said the Patient Voices Network is looking for members of the public who would like to share their perspective as patients about upcoming changes to CMH,

Created in 2009, the Patient Voices Network (PVN) is a provincial organization which connects patients with health care partners to collaborate on making improvements to the state of health care in the province.

Members of the Interior Health Capital Planning team have been in Williams Lake this summer, meeting with stakeholder groups at the hospital as part of a process to redevelop CMH.

In February of this year, the Ministry of Health approved IH to proceed with preparing a plan to redevelop the hospital. Interior Health will submit the final version back to government in the spring of 2019 for approval.

A master site plan for the hospital was completed in 2011, a concept plan was submitted in 2015. The plan arrived on health minister Adrian Dix’s desk on November 2017 and was the first one to be approved under his mandate.

The Patient Voices Network is hosting five different information sessions in the Cariboo Chilcotin region on August 23 and 24 and is looking to hear from patients who live in the area to provide input about a redevelopment plan for CMH.

Described as informal coffee chats, the location and further details will be shared with those who register at https://patientvoicesbc.ca/rsvp-patient-voices-network-information-session/.

You can also e-mail jfoidart@bcpsqc.ca or call toll free 1-877-282-1919.



