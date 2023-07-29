Public feedback sought on Marie Sharpe new school proposal in Williams Lake

If it goes ahead, having a cultural centre attached to a school would be a first in Canada. (School District 27 image) (School District 27 image) (School District 27 image)

School District 27 (SD27) is inviting the public to learn more about the site development options for a proposed new Marie Sharpe Elementary School.

An open house is set to take place Monday, July 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Everyone is invited to view the concept options, which are a collaboration between SD27, Williams Lake First Nation, the city of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Regional District.

Those options include a new school, with an attached cultural centre and possibly even an indoor soccer field.

“We are working with partners to get a sense of what kind of options and usage are of interest connected to a new Marie Sharpe,” noted the school board to the Tribune.

Previously SD27 superintendent Chris van der Mark told the Tribune the impressive proposal is the result of a close working partnership with Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN), and one he hopes will prove successful.

“It would be hard for people to look at this and not be excited,” said van der Mark.

The open house information notes there are no commitments or promises as of yet to complete any portion of the project. Funding, timing and final site options will also need to be approved from other agencies and the provincial government before proceeding.

