Public attendance on the agenda once again for Williams Lake city council meetings

Residents will be permitted to attend meetings in person beginning June 22

As the province moves to lift some COVID-19 restrictions, the city of Williams Lake will be opening up its city council meetings to the public, beginning June 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

After months of tuning in virtually the public will be permitted to attend Williams Lake city council meetings in person beginning Tuesday, June 22.

Mayor Walt Cobb described the change as a step in the right direction.

“We have been happy to have our meetings live streamed to encourage continued open and transparent meetings, but we are certainly looking forward to seeing people in the gallery once again,” he said.

Meetings will still be live streamed through the city’s YouTube channel, but council and committee of the whole meetings will be open for residents to attend.

Some COVID-19 restrictions remain in place such as the requirement to wear a mask and ensure physical distancing and similar to last fall when meetings re-opened to the public, seating will be limited.

During restricted public access, the city took a number of steps to remain open and transparent, including live streaming both council and committee of whole council meetings, holding virtual public hearings, and making arrangements for delegations to attend meetings via electronic means.

