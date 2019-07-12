Public assistance requested to find missing airplane

Almost a year ago the plane disappeared after running into rough weather

The public is being asked for their assistance in locating an aircraft that went missing almost a year ago.

Last September 14 a light aircraft was being flown from Edmonton to Chilliwack when it disappeared from radar in the vicinity of Blue River. The pilot, not trained to fly through clouds, was apparently trapped by bad weather and trying to continue his flight.

Both the Air Force and PEP Air searched for several days, battling snow and deteriorating weather before the search was suspended.

With the melting of the winter snow from high ground, we are considering a new effort to find the aircraft and its occupants.

The aircraft is a single engine, high-wing design and was mostly white with a thin blue stripe at the time of the disappearance.

The pilot might have been trying to reach Williams Lake, 100 Mile House or Quesnel. At the time the plane vanished from radar it was headed in a north-westerly direction.

PEP Air is asking anyone who might have seen, or heard, an aircraft that day to contact us at 250-675-5395 or email to calvert.pepair@telus.net to assist in this search effort.



