Public asked to stay out of Doyle Lake Road area as Williams Lake RCMP launch search

Police are looking for a 75-year-old missing man

RCMP are asking the public to stay away from the Doyle Lake Road area as a search is underway for a missing man Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Google maps photo)

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to stay away from the Doyle Lake Road area east of Williams Lake as a search is underway for a missing person.

Acting Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Staff Sgt. Del Byron said searchers are trying to locate a 75-year-old man, believed to be suffering from a medical issue.

Doyle Lake Road is located off of Allpress Road in the Rose Lake area.

The man was last seen wearing jeans and a dark wool sweater.

Members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue have been called in to assist as well as the Police Dog Services and RCMP helicopter.

More to come

