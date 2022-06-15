RCMP on the scene at Ninth Avenue in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

Public asked to stay away from 300 block of Ninth Avenue, RCMP conducting investigation

Emergency Response Team on scene

Update: Police have cleared residents from either side of a fourplex on Ninth Avenue as a police incident continues to unfold Wednesday morning. Eye witnesses have confirmed members of the ERT have arrived on scene.

Original:

The 300 block of Ninth Avenue in Williams Lake is closed to traffic Wednesday morning (June 15).

Williams Lake RCMP have the area blocked off as they conduct an investigation.

The nature of that investigation has yet to be revealed, howver, police confirmed it is serious.

The public is asked to stay away from the area.

More to come

