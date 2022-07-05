Psychological support offered for anyone impacted by shooting at Williams Lake Stampede: city

The mobile response team service will be in Williams Lake July 5 to 8

RCMP kept the area behind the grandstand secured after a targeted shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede trade fair area Sunday, July 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Psychological support for anyone impacted by the shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday, July 3, will be available July 5 to 8 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Gibraltar Room.

The city noted in a news release it is working with Interior Health and the Provincial Health Services Authority to bring the Mobile Response Team service to Williams Lake.

The Provincial Disaster Psychosocial Team is part of Health Emergency Management BC (HEMBC), which is a program of the Provincial Health Services Authority.

Interior Health, in providing more information to the city, noted the Provincial Disaster Psychosocial Team includes crisis intervention specialists with the Mobile Response team (MRT) and also volunteers comprised of mental health professionals and paraprofessionals (DPS).

The teams are deployed to provide psychosocial support for the public and front line workers impacted by disasters and some critical events such as the one in Williams Lake.

Anyone is welcome to drop in at the Gibraltar Room Tuesday July 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, July 6 to Friday, July 8 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.



