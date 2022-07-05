RCMP kept the area behind the grandstand secured after a targeted shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede trade fair area Sunday, July 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

RCMP kept the area behind the grandstand secured after a targeted shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede trade fair area Sunday, July 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Psychological support offered for anyone impacted by shooting at Williams Lake Stampede: city

The mobile response team service will be in Williams Lake July 5 to 8

Psychological support for anyone impacted by the shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday, July 3, will be available July 5 to 8 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Gibraltar Room.

The city noted in a news release it is working with Interior Health and the Provincial Health Services Authority to bring the Mobile Response Team service to Williams Lake.

The Provincial Disaster Psychosocial Team is part of Health Emergency Management BC (HEMBC), which is a program of the Provincial Health Services Authority.

Interior Health, in providing more information to the city, noted the Provincial Disaster Psychosocial Team includes crisis intervention specialists with the Mobile Response team (MRT) and also volunteers comprised of mental health professionals and paraprofessionals (DPS).

The teams are deployed to provide psychosocial support for the public and front line workers impacted by disasters and some critical events such as the one in Williams Lake.

Anyone is welcome to drop in at the Gibraltar Room Tuesday July 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, July 6 to Friday, July 8 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

homeLocal News

Previous story
Rossland man dies while kayaking on Slocan River

Just Posted

RCMP kept the area behind the grandstand secured after a targeted shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede trade fair area Sunday, July 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Psychological support offered for anyone impacted by shooting at Williams Lake Stampede: city

Emergency responders tend to one of the victims shot Sunday, July 3, in the trade fair area at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Indigenous leaders speak out following targeted violence at Williams Lake Stampede

Tyson Pietsch, rodeo announcer, credited the Williams Lake Stampede Association for its emergency evacuation plan during the shooting incident and evacuation Sunday, July 3. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: ‘It was unreal’: Williams Lake Stampede Association rodeo announcer on July 3 shooting, evacuation

The cast and crew of Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society’s production of A Number. Shane Tollefson, in back from left, sound, Jeff Rankin, lights, Kate Bertenshaw, hair and makeup, Kathleen MacDonald, director, Neal Matoga, stage manager, Jessica Hill, producer, Alison Turnbull, hair and makeup. Actors Chris Armstrong in front from left, and Matt Tyne. (Brooke-Lynne Hill photo)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society’s award-winning play prepping to head to Main Stage festival