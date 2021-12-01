PSO teacher faces new charges

Vincent Collins to appear in court again on Dec. 15.

Vincent Collins is expected to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court in mid-December. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

A Peter Skene Ogden Secondary drama teacher originally accused of sexual exploitation is facing new charges involving two female youth.

Vincent Collins, 33, is now facing two counts of sexual interference of a person under 16, sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16 involving two complainants, according to Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service. The initial charge of one count of sexual exploitation, laid on April 8 this year, was withdrawn Tuesday in 100 Mile Provincial Court.

Collins’ bail conditions were also extended Tuesday to include the second female. They prohibit any direct or indirect contact with the two youth as well as restrict Collins from going to any place where they live, work or attend school and religious services.

The youths’ identities are protected under a publication ban. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Collins, of 108 Mile Ranch, was arrested on his way to work last April in relation to what police called a “fast-moving investigation.”

His lawyer, Jason Birring, said Tuesday that Collins has elected trial by provincial court judge. He has not yet entered a plea. He is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake provincial court on Dec. 15 to set a date for both the trial and pre-trial conference.

“We are anxious to move this matter along,” Birring told the court via telephone.

Birring noted in an email to the Free Press that if the trial is in Provincial Court then it would be by judge alone “but there may yet be a trial by jury.”



