A photo showing damage to West Fraser Road at Deep Creek Hill, taken May 5, 2018. (Bo Mills photo)

Provincial government expects rebuilding of West Fraser Road to begin later this year

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will hold a public information session this spring

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) is finalizing the detailed design for rebuilding West Fraser Road and says funding is in place and plans are moving forward.

In a news release sent out Wednesday, Feb. 5, MOTI says plans are moving ahead to rebuild and realign West Fraser Road, replacing the road that was heavily damaged by flooding in 2018.

“The West Fraser Road washout has had significant impacts to people and local communities, and we are committed to a long-term solution,” Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, said in the release. “I appreciate people’s patience throughout this very challenging time. The ministry continues to work on maintaining the alternative route, while ensuring safe travel through the area by building a new road.”

The West Fraser Road project is estimated to cost up to $103.4 million and has been approved in principle for funding support through Public Safety Canada’s Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangement, according to MOTI.

MOTI is currently finalizing the detailed design for the new road, which will bypass the active slide areas along the section washed out in 2018.

Work will include the construction of five kilometres of two-lane road on a new alignment, a new bridge crossing Narcosli Creek and rock stabilization work along the new route, according to MOTI.

“We are pleased the funding is in place and the rebuilding of the West Fraser Road will start,” Chief Roy Stump and Councillors William Baptiste, Howard Johnny and Chad Stump of the ?Esdilagh First Nation said in the release. “There has been a significant impact to our community since the washout of the West Fraser Road. With the washout, we travel a longer distance to get to Quesnel and our children have had to endure additional travel time to get to school, reducing their time at home. Realigning the West Fraser Road will provide ?Esdilagh with the proper egress route to Quesnel and decrease the amount of industry traffic we have to encounter — overall, providing more safety for our members.”

Upon completion of the final engineering design activities, the ministry says it will hold a public information session in spring 2020 to share the finalized design and project timelines with the community.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, and completion is slated for late 2022.

In April 2018, high water levels from the spring freshet caused Narcosli Creek to erode five sections of West Fraser Road on the west side of the Fraser River, approximately 17 kilometres south of Quesnel. The damage was severe, resulting in the road being closed over a three-kilometre section.

MOTI says up to 150 vehicles per day would normally use West Fraser Road, which accesses the ?Esdilagh First Nation community, ranches, logging activities, farming lands and local residences, and since April 2018, a detour route has been in place via Garner Road and Webster Lake Road, which is a two-lane gravel road. The government has invested nearly $2 million to improve the route.

“Local ministry staff and the maintenance contractor continue to ensure the detour remains safe and reliable for road users,” states the news release.

READ MORE: Letter to the editor: Buckridge family left with many unanswered questions and uncertainties

Last month, the Quesnel School District board of education voted to renew its letter writing campaign to MOTI to reiterate its concerns around West Fraser Road and the safety of the detour route, and the Buck Ridge Community Association initiated a letter-writing campaign to share how the washout has impacted them.

For more information on West Fraser Road, visit gov.bc.ca/westfraserroad.

READ MORE: Quesnel school board will continue to lobby MOTI to rebuild West Fraser Road


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Just Posted

Provincial government expects rebuilding of West Fraser Road to begin later this year

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will hold a public information session this spring

Anahim Lake RCMP: ‘This type of crime is not normally seen in our small, tight-knit community’

Maverick West facing attempted murder charge in connection with Anahim Lake incident

Case of whooping cough confirmed in Bella Coola

Babies under the age of one and pregnant women in their last trimester are at particular risk

Williams Lake family thankful for community support after fire destroys home Sunday

Two fundraisers are underway for Kyle Rowley and Becky Hatt

App for reporting illegal use of natural resources gaining steam

More than 6,000 users have downloaded it since it was introduced in 2016

VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Top cop says Mounties will use minimum reasonable force for safe arrests in enforcing court order

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

The ‘Spartacus’ star and father of actor Michael Douglas was nominated for three Oscars

Cold comfort from U.S. softwood lumber decision, B.C. industry says

Canadian producers keep paying in ‘Groundhog Day’ dispute

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky manoeuvre to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 19 in Campbell River

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere

Highway 5 closed in both directions

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Most Read