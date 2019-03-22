The CRD office in 100 Mile House. File photo.

Province gives CRD $25,000 towards new Emergency Operations Centre

‘The CRD is working towards constructing a new Emergency Operations Centre’

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) is one of 63 local and regional governments and First Nations communities to receive a share of $1.5 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding to support emergency operations centres (EOCs) and related emergency training.

The $25,000 the CRD received will be used to support the continued improvement of the CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre. The funding will be used for portable display and conference equipment and a new mapping printer.

“The CRD is working towards constructing a new Emergency Operations Centre, which will be approved at today’s Board meeting in the 2019 budget. This UBCM grant will fund some of the portable IT equipment required. Mobile screens and conference equipment will give the EOC a variety of display options available with flexibility to use multiple rooms, set up press conferences if needed, and for staff training. Having a dedicated mapping printer for the EOC means that regular CRD business can continue during emergency operations,” according to the CRD.

The new EOC will be located adjacent to the current CRD Williams Lake office, according to the CRD. The CRD owns the entire building and the space was previously being rented out to Raymond James Ltd., but now will be renovated to connect it to the rest of the office.

Further details on the new EOC are expected to follow next week once the budget is approved.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Just Posted

Provincial gives CRD $25,000 towards new Emergency Operations Centre

‘The CRD is working towards constructing a new Emergency Operations Centre’

New groundwater source for Lexington subdivision located, approved

CRD said designs for a pump house and connection of the well hae been submitted to Interior Health for approval

Second confirmed case of measles in 100 Mile House

Case is connected to earlier measles case

RCMP called to rescue baby accidentally locked inside vehicle near Kiwanis Park

Williams Lake mother thankful for the assistance

Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre executive director Nancy Gale set to retire

Retirement party will be held in Gale’s honour Wednesday, March 27

Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash sentenced to eight years

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Fierce feline spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Former attorney general has written to the House of Commons justice committee

Anti-discrimination group wants to map offenders with cross-Canada hate atlas

Morgane Oger Foundation issues call for volunteers to help build Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism

Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month

The Surrey-based company got its permits from the Vancouver Taxi Association

Saanich Police arrest suspended driver with laminated paper licence plates

Fake plates crafted of laminated paper

Cheetahs will not prosper in Creston: Permit rejected for two big cats

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

GM announces jobs, electric vehicle after Trump criticism

The company says it will spend $300 million at its plant in Orion Township

Trucker who caused Broncos crash likely to be deported: lawyer

The Crown has asked that Sidhu serve 10 years in prison

Most Read