Province gives CRD $25,000 towards new Emergency Operations Centre

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) is one of 63 local and regional governments and First Nations communities to receive a share of $1.5 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding to support emergency operations centres (EOCs) and related emergency training.

The $25,000 the CRD received will be used to support the continued improvement of the CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre. The funding will be used for portable display and conference equipment and a new mapping printer.

“The CRD is working towards constructing a new Emergency Operations Centre, which will be approved at today’s Board meeting in the 2019 budget. This UBCM grant will fund some of the portable IT equipment required. Mobile screens and conference equipment will give the EOC a variety of display options available with flexibility to use multiple rooms, set up press conferences if needed, and for staff training. Having a dedicated mapping printer for the EOC means that regular CRD business can continue during emergency operations,” according to the CRD.

The new EOC will be located adjacent to the current CRD Williams Lake office, according to the CRD. The CRD owns the entire building and the space was previously being rented out to Raymond James Ltd., but now will be renovated to connect it to the rest of the office.

Further details on the new EOC are expected to follow next week once the budget is approved.

