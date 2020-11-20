Provincial gang enforcement seizes drugs, cash, weapons in Quesnel round-up

The specialized unit was in Prince George and Quesnel between Nov. 12 and 14, checking on 160 people

A specialized RCMP unit checked on 160 people in gang enforcement activities in Quesnel and Prince George last week. (Observer file photo)

Some of B.C.’s top RCMP officers were in the region attempting to put a halt to drug trafficking over the past week.

From Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET), made a stop in the region, spending two days in Prince George and one day in Quesnel.

The unit partners with local police to conduct as many check-ins on people local officers know are involved in the drug trade.

“The main goal of the partnership was to enhance the safety of the public by aggressively disrupting the actions of individuals who choose to involve themselves in drug-related activity and the violence connected to it,” a news release from the Prince George RCMP reads. “During these shifts [in Prince George], UGET officers … seized large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, along with thousands of dollars in cash and numerous weapons, including two firearms.”

In addition to the drugs, police say between Prince George and Quesnel, they checked 160 people, stopped 130 vehicles and seized more than two dozen weapons and more than $10,000 in cash.

“Violence is fueled by the drug trade,” the release reads. “Regardless of these positive results, the residents of Prince George and our neighbours in Quesnel need to stay vigilant and report incidents to the police as soon as possible. Violent offenders show no regard for public safety and the public plays a crucial role in making our communities safe.”

RCMP ask Quesnel residents to contact the local detachment at 250-992-9211 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to report any information about violence or illegal weapons.

