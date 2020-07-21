Provincial funding will provide the opportunity for nine people impacted by mill closures to work for the Invasive Species Council of B.C. in Ashcroft, Williams Lake and Salmon Arm. (Invasive Species Council of BC photo)

Provincial funding providing invasive species training employment for curtailed mill workers

Up to nine workers in Williams Lake, Ashcroft and Salmon Arm to benefit

Up to nine workers affected by mill curtailments will have the opportunity to gain skills and work in invasive species management and awareness in Williams Lake, Ashcroft and Salmon Arm.

The training is possible after the Invasive Species Council of BC (ISCBC) learned it will receive over $550,000 from the Province’s Community and Employer Partnerships program (CEP) to provide on-site work experience.

“Workers affected by mill curtailments have a lot of transferable skills and deserve the opportunity to put them to use,” said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction in a press release. “This invasive species project is a great opportunity to provide important and meaningful work for people who need it, while reducing the spread and impact of invasive species in B.C.”

The participants will complete a minimum of 150 site visits combined in Ashcroft, Salmon Arm and Williams Lake to increase protection of extensive agricultural and natural lands and aquatic systems from over 40 invasive species. Program participants will also be involved in presentations to increase awareness and education on invasive species in outreach events throughout the communities.

“The ISCBC works with many partners to reduce the impact of invasive species and increase awareness about healthy landscapes,” said Gail Wallin, executive director, ISCBC. “Providing much-needed practical skills and experience for people who used to work in the forestry sector and in rural communities is a natural fit with what the ISCBC does and provides individuals with the chance to access key work opportunities.”

The project is designed to train participants in invasive species identification, management and monitoring. It will also train for rehabilitation and site restoration, including reseeding and invasive plant management.

It will run from July 2020 to March 2021.

Read more: Invasive Species Council to host agricultural pests workshop in Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 ‘hoax call’ to B.C. long-term care home leads to arrest

Just Posted

Provincial funding providing invasive species training employment for curtailed mill workers

Up to nine workers in Williams Lake, Ashcroft and Salmon Arm to benefit

Thieves target mailboxes north of Williams Lake

RCMP said the parcel compartment was pried open

Eagle rescued in the Cariboo near railway track sent for rehabilitation

Michelle Obre spied the eagle Saturday near Wright Station Road

Interior Health reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases

Dr. Bonnie Henry concerned over increase in cases ‘especially among young people’

2020 white Toyota RAV stolen in Williams Lake

Cariboo Chevrolet Buick GMC notified RCMP of the theft Saturday, July 18

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

COVID-19 ‘hoax call’ to B.C. long-term care home leads to arrest

Centre said it received a phone call that ‘appeared to originate from health authorities’

B.C. tourism industry seeks nearly half of COVID-19 recovery fund

Finance Minister has $1.5 billion to share in September

B.C. premier asks Trudeau to decriminalize illicit drug possession as deaths climb

A record 175 people died in June of illicit-drug overdoses

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Days after missing daughters found dead, Quebec father’s body found: Police

Martin Carpentier has been missing since last being seen with his daughters on July 8

Man, 23, struck and killed by train in Smithers

Smithers RCMP calling it a tragic accident at this point but are continuing to investigate

B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Survey finds widespread worry about pandemic impact

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Most Read