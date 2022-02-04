B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks after chairing premier’s meeting from Victoria, Feb. 4, 2022. (B.C. government video)

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks after chairing premier’s meeting from Victoria, Feb. 4, 2022. (B.C. government video)

Provinces need $28 billion more a year for health care, premiers say

B.C.’s John Horgan chairs Council of the Federation meeting

The federal government’s share of soaring health care costs has fallen from 50-50 to 22 per cent as costs rise quickly, and Canada’s premiers have united to call for that to be increased to 35 per cent.

B.C. Premier John Horgan chaired the latest Council of the Federation meeting Friday, joining premiers and territorial leaders in what has become a familiar theme for the meetings. Speaking from Victoria after a video conference, Horgan acknowledged that the topic of health care transfers from Ottawa is seen as an “accounting exercise” that makes people’s “eyes glaze over,” but the COVID-19 pandemic has made the issue more urgent than ever.

“Provinces and territories are at the front lines of health care, and premiers understand the challenges facing our systems, including shortages of health care professionals, surgical backlogs, wait times and hospitals that are at capacity,” Horgan said Feb. 4.

more to come…

RELATED: B.C. payroll tax approved to replace MSP charges

RELATED: Single-site care home rule to cost $10 million a month

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Man who shot Hells Angel in Langley granted supervised release

Just Posted

Members of the Cariboo Gold Dance Band practice for their upcoming performance in the Gibraltar Room in Williams Lake Feb. 5. (CGDB photo)
Cariboo Gold Band concert will be an homage to Old Blue Eyes

Gecko Tree Café owner Jason (Jia) Lee (Li) moved from Beijing, China to Williams Lake, B.C. in 2017 when he purchased the restaurant. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake restaurant owner recalls fireworks being big part of Lunar New Year in Beijing

Snow continues to fall over the lakecity Thursday afternoon (Feb. 3) (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake residents digging out from another big snowfall

Alex Froese, 26, enjoys learning from the seniors she works with at Retirement Concepts in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Learning from seniors