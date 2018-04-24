Province seeks feedback on caribou recovery program

Government has committed $27 million to protect and preserve B.C.’s caribou herds

  • Apr. 24, 2018 9:00 a.m.
  • News

Boreal woodland caribou are threatened with extinction in Canada. David Suzuki Foundation photo

The provincial government is asking for public input on a $27-million provincial caribou recovery program, Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development announced on Friday.

“We have started the work on caribou recovery, but more needs to be done,” said Donaldson.

“The provincial caribou recovery program will consider ways to reduce threats to caribou, while balancing the needs of all British Columbians, including Indigenous communities, industry, recreation enthusiasts and the public.”

The Province has committed to $27 million over three years to build a comprehensive, science-based approach to protect and preserve B.C.’s 54 caribou herds. The number of woodland caribou in B.C. has declined, from 40,000 to less than 19,000, since the early 1900s. The program aims to restore this Canadian species to a sustainable population.

Considered threatened under the federal Species At Risk Act, the federal government has increased its efforts to protect the woodland caribou. The Province has also implemented detailed recovery plans that include caribou habitat recovery and restoration, predator management and increased maternal protection.

The public is invited to provide feedback before the June 15, 2018, deadline at: engage.gov.bc.ca/caribou

In addition to recently held stakeholder sessions, the ministry is reaching out to Indigenous communities for their input. All feedback gathered will help to inform the provincial caribou recovery program, which will be shared with the public in the spring of 2019.

Previous story
UPDATED: 10 killed, 15 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto
Next story
Peru authorities order arrest of two suspects in B.C. man’s killing

Just Posted

More warm weather on the way for the Cariboo

B.C. officials concerned about increased flooding risk

Forest resiliency focus moving forward in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Rodger Stewart as FLNRO’s new director of regional initiatives will focus on rebuilding forest resiliency after the 2017 wildfires

Category 3 fire ban expanded to include Tsilhqot’in title area

Ban implemented in co-operation with the Tsilhqot’in National Government

Fatal crash claims life of 66-year-old Williams Lake man

Police continue to investigate a single vehicle crash Sunday evening near Springfield Road

Tl’etinqox and RCMP make steps toward reconciliation

When Tl’etinqox Government defied its evacuation order last summer the RCMP threatened to remove children

Williams Lake A&W goes strawless for Earth Day

Students learn about recycling, waste ahead of Earth Day

Toronto van attack accused was briefly in Canadian Armed Forces

Alek Minassian was a member of the forces from Aug. 23, 2017 until Oct. 25

Hospital hero wins international honour for disarming knife wielding man

Charles Kraeling is the first Island Health employee to receive an International Award of Valour

Parents call for change to health laws after Victoria teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

B.C. guitarist aims to play for 116 hours, break Guinness record for charity

Local musician will aim to break Guinness record at River Rock Casino Resort, starting May 7

Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released

The findings of investigation into the plane crash that killed four set to be released.

Peru authorities order arrest of two suspects in B.C. man’s killing

On Monday, officials backed away from reports that he was the principal suspect.

Province seeks feedback on caribou recovery program

Government has committed $27 million to protect and preserve B.C.’s caribou herds

‘Enough is enough’: G7 ministers agree to call Russia out

‘Enough is enough’: G7 ministers agree to call Russia out on ‘malign’ behaviour

Most Read