Many of the tenants in the new affordable housing unit in Williams Lake learned this week their rents will be reduced as of January 2020. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Province lowers rents for new affordable housing unit in Williams Lake

Rents for 30 of the units have been lowered effective January 2020

Many tenants who moved into a new 39-unit affordable complex in Williams Lake recently learned they will be paying less rent in January 2020.

The adjusted rent will see the 27 one-bedroom units rent for $690 a month and three two-bedroom units rent for $825 a month.

Back in July 2019, the ministry confirmed the rates would be $800 a month for the one-bedroom units and $925 a month for the two-bedroom units, which raised the ire of city council because members understood it would be an affordable housing complex.

Read more: Province responds, City demand answers on affordable housing

The five-storey building is being operated by the Williams Lake Association for Community Living (WLACL) and executive director Ian McLaughlin said the association is very happy the rents were lowered.

“It’s good news for the tenants there,” McLaughlin told the Tribune Wednesday. “As of Jan. 1 they will be paying a lower rent. All the people were already living in there and we just notified them this week there rents would be lowered. They are all very happy.”

Four of the units are renting for $375, which is the provincial shelter rate. Four one-bedroom units are renting for $500, and one three-bedroom unit that consists of two accessible rooms and one room for a caregiver is renting for $1,600.

City coun. Scott Nelson said he would have liked to see all the units at the $375 shelter rate, but the fact the rents are being lowered on the majority of the units was good news.

B.C.’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing said the government is proud to support the project.

“Everyone deserves to have a secure and affordable home, where they are welcomed as part of a community,” Robinson noted in a press release.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe

Just Posted

Lakecity to host Bantam Tier 2 Hockey Championships this March

Williams Lake will play host to a BC Hockey provincial championship this winter

Annual Christmas Wish Breakfast on now at Boston Pizza

From 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. a steady stream of patrons will be attending the 14th annual breakfast

Community Futures reaches 1,000s with wildfire recovery programs

Programs benefit businesses, not-for-profits and Indigenous organizations affected by the wildfires.

Unintentionally trapped cougar safely released near Williams Lake

Conservation officers tranquilized and transported it a short distance before watching it walk away

Preliminary inquiry into 2018 Tsi Del Del homicide adjourned to 2020

Kyle Tyler Gilpin, 24, faces one second degree murder charge in the case

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe

Chilliwack took the number-two spot while Kamloops was at the top of the list

Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Two-factor verification has been the go-to way to keep online accounts secure

Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview

B.C. patients wait 41% longer than national average to see a walk-in doctor: Medimap

The longest wait time was found in Sidney, B.C., where patients waited an average of 180 minutes

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

Most Read