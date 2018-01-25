(Vic News Staff)

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

A new alert system is in the works that could warn all Canadians about impending disaster, and the alerts would automatically come to your cell phone without having to sign up.

Emergency Management BC has been working with the federal government to implement a National Public Alerting System that could become operational in a few months. The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission has announced this will include immediate notifications from wireless service providers by April 2018.

READ MORE: Sirens don’t sing in tsunami

The system would be designed to help warn Canadians about dangers to life and property in a timely manner so they can take appropriate action, and would compliment other tools already in place throughout the B.C. like subscription text alerts, social media, and sirens, according to officials with the Province.

There is also the Provincial Emergency Notification System that is used to alert local governments, emergency response officials, and the media to alert those people in potentially impacted communities.

READ MORE: Hawaii missile-alert mistake

However, not everyone in the province has a mobile phone and cell reception can be intermittent at best in some areas depending on your carrier. Emergency Management BC suggests residents also sign up for any warning system provided by their municipality and be prepared ahead of time with an escape plan and supply bag if disaster strikes.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
