FILE - A northern spotted owl, named Obsidian by U.S. Forest Service employees, sits in a tree in the Deschutes National Forest near Camp Sherman, Ore., in this May 8, 2003 file photo. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

FILE - A northern spotted owl, named Obsidian by U.S. Forest Service employees, sits in a tree in the Deschutes National Forest near Camp Sherman, Ore., in this May 8, 2003 file photo. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

Province halts old-growth logging in at-risk owl territory another two years

Old-growth suspension in the Spuzzum and Utzilus watersheds extended until February 2025

The British Columbia government says it’s extending an old-growth logging ban for part of the Fraser Canyon for another two years to help with the recovery of the endangered spotted owl.

The province says deferring logging activity in two watersheds in the canyon is part of its plan to bring back a “sustained breeding population” of the owl.

The province says it has extended the suspension of old-growth logging activity in the Spuzzum and Utzilus watersheds until February 2025.

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston says further extending the logging deferral in the more than 32,000-hectare area will support recovery efforts to increase the bird’s population.

The province says there are only three of the birds known to live in the wild in B.C., two of which were released by a breeding facility in Langley in August last year.

Nathan Cullen, the minister of water, land and resource stewardship, says the logging deferrals are an “important component” of the government’s plan to reintegrate the species into its natural habitat.

RELATED: Northern spotted owl found injured near B.C. train tracks two months after release

forestryWildlife

Previous story
Operations resume at Tolko lumber mills in Cariboo, North Okanagan
Next story
Temporary low barrier shelter connects clients with services in Williams Lake

Just Posted

LCSS band students practice Monday, Feb. 28 in preparation for an upcoming concert and band tour. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
LCSS – Williams Lake campus senior touring band to take stage for free concert March 7

School District 27 administration office on Second Avenue North in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
School District 27 hires new secretary-treasurer

Autumn Tom, 9, is off to provincials as part of a Williams Lake bantam girls team. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
4 Williams Lake youth bowlers competing at provincials March 4, 5

A temporary low barrier shelter in downtown Williams Lake that opened in December 2021 has prevented some people from sleeping outside. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Temporary low barrier shelter connects clients with services in Williams Lake

Pop-up banner image