In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,

Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

The Trudeau government is adding the Proud Boys and three other extreme right-wing groups to its list of terrorist organizations to address the sort of neo-fascism and white nationalism that boiled over in the U.S. last month.

The four right-wing groups are among 13 new additions to the list today, which also includes three groups linked to al-Qaida, four associated with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and one Kashmiri organization.

Groups on Canada’s roster of terrorist entities, created after the 9/11 attacks on the United States, may have their assets seized, and there are serious criminal penalties for helping listed organizations carry out extremist activities.

Canada placed two right-wing extremist groups, Blood & Honour, an international neo-Nazi network, and its armed branch, Combat 18, on the list in 2019.

They joined more than 50 other listed organizations including al-Qaida, the Islamic State militant group, Boko Haram and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys and other prominent white nationalist organizations to the list.

The House of Commons then passed a motion calling on the government to use all available tools to address the proliferation of white supremacists and hate groups, starting with designating the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sophie the pot-gobbling puppy’s problems put in the past
Next story
12 dogs seized from Vancouver Island breeder due to lack of veterinary care

Just Posted

A Williams Lake area man will return to court on Feb. 10, facing numerous charges, including possession of two water pumps stolen from the Tyee Lake Fire Dept. in October 2020. (RCMP logo)
Williams Lake area man facing numerous charges slated to appear in court Feb. 10

Michael Sheldon Johnson, 37, was arrested Jan. 28 on seven outstanding warrants

Thompson Rivers University has received funding to offer its health care assistant program for employees of residential care facilities. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)
Thompson Rivers University to deliver health care assitant program on the job

Government funding will provide 110 seats divided between Williams Lake and Kamloops

Only one case on COVID-19 remains active in relation to the outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
37 more COVID-19 cases linked to community cluster in Williams Lake, Cariboo Chilcotin area

Only one case remains active from the outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

Atlantic Power has been provided $200,000 in funding by the Forest Enhancement Society of BC to help local First Nation companies deliver fibre to the bio-mass plant. (FESBC photo)
New Forest Enhancement Society grants increase use of wood fibre in Cariboo Chilcotin

?Elhdaqox Developments Ltd. and Atlantic Power receive funding boost

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Rescue crews aided a snowboarder who had ducked the ropes behind the Sky Chair at Cypress Mountain into dangerous avalanche territory on Tuesday night. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk

Tuesday night’s rescue was the SAR team’s second rescue in less than two weeks in the area

Hope Search and Rescue aided in finding a skier near the Coquihalla summit on Monday night. (Contributed)
26 SAR members assist in late-night rescue of skier near Coquihalla Summit

Hope, Chilliwack and Central Fraser Valley SAR dispatched

Alina Durham (left) speaks with media about her missing daughter, Shaelene Bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 on Ballam Road in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Family of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, makes public plea after car found abandoned

Shaelene Keeler Bell was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Chilliwack

Sophie made it through a harrowing situation of three trips to Nanaimo for emergency vet care. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Sophie the pot-gobbling puppy’s problems put in the past

B.C. dog back to her energetic self after eating discarded drugs leads to three trips to the vet

Most Read