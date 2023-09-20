A group of around 30 people marched in Williams Lake on Sept. 20, 2023, protesting SOGI-inclusive education. SOGI stands for sexual orientation and gender identity, something everyone has. (Kim Kimberlin/Black Press Media photo)

Protestors march in Williams Lake against SOGI education

The protestors marched from city hall

Protesters marched in Williams Lake to protest sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) education within the school system.

A group of around 30 protesters met at Williams Lake City Hall on Sept. 20, 2023 at 9 a.m., making their way around town. They were part of the 1 Million March 4 Children protests that took place across the country.

SOGI education ensures inclusivity and safe spaces for all students in school, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. There is no SOGI curriculum, nor is SOGI education mandated in schools, according to the Ministry of Education and Child Care. Instead, schools must ensure their code of conduct and anti-bullying policies are inclusive, and in compliance with the Human Rights Code.

SOGI resources are available to schools to ensure the representation and safety of all students, noted the school district earlier this week.

The Williams Lake Pride Society noted it was aware of the protests. Rather than a counter-protest, the society suggested supporters protest by offering support to gender diverse loved ones.

“Enjoy queer arts, and talk about why it is so very important that we offer that perspective. Protest by celebrating trans joy,” the society stated on its Facebook page.

READ MORE: Cariboo Chilcotin Teachers’ Association denounces rise of homophobia, transphobia

READ MORE: SD27 superintendent, experts talk SOGI-inclusive education

Protestors march in Williams Lake against SOGI education

