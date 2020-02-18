Protesters barricade Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of B.C. budget unveiling

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion have blocked the Langford driveway

Dozens of people were lined up outside of Premier John Horgan’s Langford home in protest Tuesday morning.

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators placed banners along the streets, while others were seen lying down in front of his driveway.

Extinction Rebellion had promised to make a citizen’s arrest on Tuesday during the provincial budget announcement at the Legislature. It is unclear if blocking Horgan’s home was associated with this plan.

West Shore RCMP officers are on scene and have confirmed that multiple arrests have been made.

-with files from Aaron Guillen

More to come…

No dramatic shifts expected as B.C. government tables new budget today
Ashcroft police vehicle rammed in 100 Mile House woman's attempt to evade capture

Protesters barricade Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of B.C. budget unveiling

