Protesters against COVID-19 vaccine mandates rally in Quesnel, Williams Lake

Waving signs with phrases like “my body, my choice,” over 100 protesters lined Highway 97 in Quesnel, voicing opposition to vaccine mandates and passports for COVID-19.
The protesters in Quesnel avoided GR Baker General Hospital, unlike other protesters across Canada. Protesters in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House also protested along Highway 97.
In Williams Lake, protesters lined both sides of Highway 97 near the Y-intersection.
A previous protest in Quesnel was held near Northern Health’s Dunrovin Lodge Care Home.
The protesters drew honks from many drivers who passed by.
