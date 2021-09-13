Protesters against COVID-19 vaccine mandates rally in Quesnel, Williams Lake

The protest lined both sides of Highway 97 in South Quesnel. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) A Vaccine Passport protester holds a sign beside a Northern Health sign advertising Quesnel’s drive-thru vaccine clinic. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) Protesters lined Highway 97 in Williams Lake Monday, Sept. 13. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo) Protesters lined Highway 97 in Williams Lake Monday, Sept. 13. (Monica Lamb-Yorski)

Waving signs with phrases like “my body, my choice,” over 100 protesters lined Highway 97 in Quesnel, voicing opposition to vaccine mandates and passports for COVID-19.

The protesters in Quesnel avoided GR Baker General Hospital, unlike other protesters across Canada. Protesters in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House also protested along Highway 97.

In Williams Lake, protesters lined both sides of Highway 97 near the Y-intersection.

READ MORE: Singh and Trudeau promise to crack down on demonstrations outside hospitals

A previous protest in Quesnel was held near Northern Health’s Dunrovin Lodge Care Home.

The protesters drew honks from many drivers who passed by.

READ MORE: Opposition to COVID-19 vaccine passports puts pressure on Cariboo politicians

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Highway 97Northern HealthQuesnel