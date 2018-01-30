The BC Prosecution Service has directed a stay of proceedings in a private prosecution against the Mount Polley Mine dam failure. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Prosecution service halts private case against Mount Polley dam failure

Former chief surprised her private prosecution has been stayed

A stay of proceedings has been directed in a private prosecution made by former Xat’sull Chief, Bev Sellars, against the August 2014 Mount Polley Mine dam failure near Likely, B.C.

The BC Prosecution Service announced Tuesday in a press release it had made the decision to direct a stay of proceedings after a full careful review of the information and materials provided by Sellars’ counsel.

When reached by phone Tuesday, Sellars told the Tribune it “was the first” she had heard of the stay of proceedings.

“We had a court date set for January 31,” she said. “I am going to call my lawyer.”

In the press release, BCPS stated on August 4, 2017, Sellars swore a private information alleging that the Mount Polley Mining Corporation (MPMC) had committed various offences contrary to the provincial Environmental Management Act and Mines Act.

“After conducting its review, the BCPS concluded that the material provided does not meet the charge assessment standard for approval of charges.”

The BCPS also noted the formal investigation into the Mount Polley Mine incident is ongoing.

Read More: MiningWatch Canada’s private prosecution of Mount Polley disaster stayed

Read More: Mount Polley shares remediation plan

Previous story
Province takes aim at Trans Mountain pipeline with proposed bitumen restrictions

Just Posted

Prosecution service halts private case against Mount Polley dam failure

Former chief surprised her private prosecution has been stayed

Williams Lake police get their man in brazen hit and run Monday night

Suspect alleged to have struck truck before backing into police vehicle trying to flee

A mix of sun and cloud but no lightning for Williams Lake today

Temperatures expected to hover around freezing today in the Cariboo Chilcotin

City to debate allowing nine-axle logging trucks within city limits

Tolko Industries awaiting decision on request

Police at the scene of motor vehicle collision at 150 Mile House

DriveBC is reporting single vehicle alternating traffic at Highway 97 and Horsefly/Likely junction

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Ex-nurse from Vancouver Island fined thousands after exploiting elderly couple

Former nurse from Nanaimo had power of attorney, inherited mobile home

Tide PODS confiscated from Okanagan middle school student

A student at a Penticton middle school had Tide PODS confiscated

Win pushes Team B.C. into fourth place at Scotties

Nanaimo rink comes up with a big win in Pool play in Penticton during Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Which MLA would step aside to make room for Dianne Watts?

B.C. Liberals arrayed against outsider who needs legislature seat

City of Fernie regains access to arena, investigation ongoing

Operational arena by next winter is the goal, says City

A third explosive device discovered on same road in Kamloops

Kamloops police are securing an area where they have found three explosive devices in two months

B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

With 14 restaurants in the OpenTable’s Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants, B.C. is one of the best provinces in the country to dine with your valentine.

Group threatens legal action over Victoria’s plastic bag ban

Petition the latest move by plastics industry association to overturn Canadian bag bans

Most Read