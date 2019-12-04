An open house will take place in McLeese Lake on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, to provide information about Sunfield Energy Inc.’s application to do a feasibility study regarding a solar project in the area. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Proposed solar feasibility study focus of upcoming open house in McLeese Lake

An application for the study is presently under review by FLNRORD

A potential solar energy facility near McLeese Lake will be the subject of an informal open house in January.

Cariboo Regional District Area D director Steve Forseth said he is hosting the session about Sunfield Energy Inc.’s proposed feasibility study for the project.

“I started to receive inquiries when the legal ad went into the Tribune back in early October,” Forseth said. “Residents in the McLeese Lake area are concerned about location or the impact to the land. Xat’sull First Nations has archeological concerns about the proposal sites for the feasibility study areas.”

Forseth said he felt the proponent should explain their project to the community and answer initial questions and concerns from the local community.

Read more: VIDEO: Tsilhqot’in Nation celebrates new solar farm west of Williams Lake

The land in question for the investigative licence is located off Duckworth Lake FSR Road accessed from the Soda Creek Townsite Road and Hill Road in the Marguerite area, 45 kilometres south of Quesnel and 34 kilometres north of Williams Lake.

Sunfield Energy noted the sole purpose of initial applications is to investigate the viability of site solar resources and other technical, engineering, environmental, economic and social studies required the feasibility of a possible future Solar PV and Storage clean energy project within the boundaries of the proposed Plateau Solar Project.

The project if constructed to the two specified capacities would be expected to generate enough low cost clean GHG emissions-free power to support regional industrial expansion and investment, or supply approximately 200 to 10,000 B.C. homes respectively.

Forseth said the information session will take place Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the McLeese Lake community hall, 6178 Forglen Road.

Representatives from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) will be there as the permit has to go through the ministry and from Sunfield Energy.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Just Posted

Fire risk-reduction projects set for Williams Lake area

Preliminary fieldwork began in fall 2019 and will continue periodically for the next two years

Ice, ice, baby: Rain and snow makes for slippery roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Heavy rains Tuesday evening followed by snow and below freezing temperatures overnight… Continue reading

Wrestling Day 2020 approved by Williams Lake city council

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

Williams Lake pushes for electronic monitoring of prolific offenders

The City has requested for letters of support for the initiative

Lakecity students prepare for Kenya trip in 2021

A delegation of lakecity students is raising over $5,000 each over the next year for this trip

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Brandon Teixeira, charged with murder, wants to return to Canada ‘as soon as possible,’ says lawyer

Most Read