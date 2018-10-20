As voter’s guides begin to arrive in the mail, there will be two upcoming opportunities in Williams Lake to learn more about proportional representation and the referendum. Image file

Proportional representation focus of two upcoming events in Williams Lake

Electoral reform, proportional representation specifically, will be the focus of two upcoming events in Williams Lake.

The Council of Canadians is hosting a presentation at Thompson Rivers University on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. and the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a panel discussion on Friday Oct. 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Peter Ewert, Prince George columnist, activist and member of the Stand Up for the North Committee, will be the main speaker during the event at TRU.

Ewert has said that proportional representation will “top-up and balance out” seats in the region so there will always be a mix of government and oppositions MLAs.

Read more: Proportional representation means more B.C. parties, coalitions

As for the Chamber event, it will provide both sides of the issue.

Chamber executive director Mark Doratti said the intent is to give residents some clarity before they submit their ballots in the upcoming referendum,

“There is an obvious lack of knowledge of what the referendum is for and the changes suggested to our electoral system. Clearly there is confusion with the ballot itself with how to complete that voting process.”

Sally Watson, NDP candidate Cariboo Chilcotin during last provincial election, and Michael Atwood with the Council of Canadians will represent the pro-electoral reform side on the panel, while Donna Barnett, Cariboo Chilcotin MLA and Mike Morris, Prince George-Mackenzie MLA will represent the con-electoral reform position.

Dorati said everyone is invited to attend the event which will take place at Lake City Secondary School, Williams Lake campus.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her
Next story
B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Just Posted

Harvest Run set to get underway in lakecity

Runners and walkers of all ages are getting ready to lace up their shoes for the Harvest Run

COLUMNS: Farmers, ranchers need to be outstanding in their field

This means feed shortages for our base herds of cattle.

Highway 97 closed at Clinton Sunday morning

Highway 97 is currently closed in both directions at Clinton.

Voters head to the polls in Williams Lake

CRD boardroom office, Marie Sharpe gymnasium become polling stations

Lakecity local returns home to take over HDS Flooring

Hopkins Design Studio Flooring under new management.

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

B.C. VIEWS: Residents have had enough of catering to squatters

Media myth of homeless victims offends those who know better

B.C. Liberals’ hopes high as Nanaimo by-election approaches

Historically safe NDP seat vacated by long-time MLA Leonard Krog

Leaving B.C.’s electoral reform to a referendum is ‘ridiculous’: professor

B.C. voters getting ballots in the mail on proposal to change electoral system

Canada condemns killing of journalist in Saudi Arabia consulate in Turkey

The Saudi government claimed Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a ‘fistfight’

One year to election: Trudeau Liberals gear up for tussles on climate, premiers

Analysts say that the Liberals have reason to be ‘fairly confident’

GUEST COLUMN: B.C.’s proportional representation vote is dishonest, misleading

Veteran of 2005 Citizens’ Assembly urges rejection of new voting systems

Prank pizzas delivered to B.C. mayor on election night

The fake orders happened throughout Victoria mayor’s re-election campaign

MLA to become Nanaimo’s next mayor, could weaken NDP’s grasp on power

Leonard Krog’s win will trigger a byelection when he gives up his provincial seat

Most Read