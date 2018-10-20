Proportional representation focus of two upcoming events in Williams Lake

As voter’s guides begin to arrive in the mail, there will be two upcoming opportunities in Williams Lake to learn more about proportional representation and the referendum. Image file

Electoral reform, proportional representation specifically, will be the focus of two upcoming events in Williams Lake.

The Council of Canadians is hosting a presentation at Thompson Rivers University on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. and the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a panel discussion on Friday Oct. 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Peter Ewert, Prince George columnist, activist and member of the Stand Up for the North Committee, will be the main speaker during the event at TRU.

Ewert has said that proportional representation will “top-up and balance out” seats in the region so there will always be a mix of government and oppositions MLAs.

As for the Chamber event, it will provide both sides of the issue.

Chamber executive director Mark Doratti said the intent is to give residents some clarity before they submit their ballots in the upcoming referendum,

“There is an obvious lack of knowledge of what the referendum is for and the changes suggested to our electoral system. Clearly there is confusion with the ballot itself with how to complete that voting process.”

Sally Watson, NDP candidate Cariboo Chilcotin during last provincial election, and Michael Atwood with the Council of Canadians will represent the pro-electoral reform side on the panel, while Donna Barnett, Cariboo Chilcotin MLA and Mike Morris, Prince George-Mackenzie MLA will represent the con-electoral reform position.

Dorati said everyone is invited to attend the event which will take place at Lake City Secondary School, Williams Lake campus.



