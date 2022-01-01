Prolific offender arrested following New Year’s Eve standoff in Williams Lake

A prolific offender and another male was arrested in Williams Lake New Year’s Eve following a six-hour standoff with police.

Mitchell Nicholas Jeff was arrested along with another male, say police

Just after 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 frontline police officers responded immediately to a firearms complaint in the 900 block of Western Ave. Police officers ensured the safety of the victims, and the suspect’s house was surrounded and contained.

“Police officers made contact with Mitchell Jeff and he was arrested, however, Jeff and the other occupant of the residence refused to exit the residence,” noted RCMP in a news release. “Given the involvement of a firearm, the RCMP Emergency Response Team was activated, and were able to safely arrest both men. The Emergency Response Team deals with situations where extreme danger/firearms are above the ability of detachments. Team members are highly trained and are specialized experts in weapons and a variety of tactics.”

A search warrant was executed on the residence on New Year’s Day, and police are recommending the following charges against Mitchell Jeff; uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, obstructing a police officer, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm contrary to order and ail to comply with a release order.

Additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses.

“While the victims in this instance are known to the accused, they are not believed to be involved in criminal behavior with the accused. This incident was not random, and there is no risk to the general public,” said Cpl Brett Squire, media relations officer.

Mitchell Jeff has been remanded into custody, and will have his next court appearance on Jan. 4.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWilliams Lake