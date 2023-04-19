Producers, buyers, ranchers network at 86th Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale

Barry Mader of Pritchard brought two of his Gelbviehs to the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bob Gowans of Deanfield Ranch in Kamloops is chair of the Williams Lake Bull Sale Association. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bruce Rolph of the Williams Lake Bull Sale Association was kept busy during the 86th Annual Show and Sale held April 13 and 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Horsefly residents Kyle Staples, left, and his daughter Everley, 3, Florian Laffer, his children Sabastian, 3, Aletta, 4, wife Minette and their 8-month-old Henryk enjoy lunch outside the stockyards after the Williams Lake Bull Sale April 14. Kyle and Florian are butchers. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Linda Macham of Stellar Red Angus in Quesnel is a member of the Bull Sale Association. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Bull Sale auctioneers Wayne Pincott, left, and Wayne Jordan, are regulars at the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale each year. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A Little Fort Herefords bull was named the grand champion at the 86th annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale last week. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The 86th Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale went well.

Williams Lake Bull Sale Association chair Bob Gowans said the event is one of the few consignment sales around.

“We’d like to keep this thing going,” he told the Tribune. “It’s an all-breed sale. We just think there’s a place where people can bring different breeds and get them sold.”

Gowans has horned Herefords and has been attending the show and sale consistently for 30 years.

“We used to have more numbers, but that’s a sign of the times with breeders aging and with some other changes. Our numbers are down but we always hope the quality of the bulls is up and we can keep this sale going.”

Every year the show is held on the Thursday, a dinner in the evening, followed by the sale on Friday.

During the dinner everyone can get together which does not happen as much anymore and Gowans said everyone really enjoys that opportunity.

Barry and Robin Mader from Pritchard brought two of their Gelbviehs, which sold for $4,500 and $5,000.

For 23 years they’ve been attending the show and sale, because it gives them exposure and they get to meet a lot of people.

Barry grew up on a mixed farm in Saskatchewan and as a rancher himself said they sell most by private treaty off the ranch.

He said last year was the 50th anniversary of Gelbviehs being bred in Canada. Originating in Germany, the were bred as a multi-purpose draft, bred for milk and beef and over the years developed into a beef breed.

As he coaxed them to come close to him for a photograph, he said there docility is something he really likes about them.

“Originally they had horns, but they bred that out,” he explained, adding they excell when bred with British breeds.

Linda Macham from Stellar Red Angus in Quesnel is also on the bull sale association and always enjoys the show and sale.

“It brings the community together and it has been great seeing people we haven’t seen all winter,” she said, adding she has been attending since the mid 90s.

Macham thanked everyone who attended and brought bulls.

The average selling price was $4,386 for Angus and $4,995 for Herefords. A total of 39 bulls sold, with the furthest buyer coming from Midale, Sask.

Show results

Angus classes, Get of Sire. C-Jay Angus

Hererford classes

Champion Yearling: Louise Newbery Memorial, 3-D-L Farm

Reserve Yearling Champion: 3-D-L Farm

Junior Champion: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Little Fort Herefords

Reserve Junior Champion: Bank of Montreal perpetual, Deanfield Ranch

Senior Champion: Royal Bank of Canada perpetual, Cliff and Karli-Ann Pogany

Reserve Junior Champion: Beaver Valley Feed and Supplies perpetual, Little Fort Herefords

Grand Champion: Finning Tractor and Equipment perpetual, Little Fort Herefords

Reserve Grand Champion: The Tribune perpetual, 3-D-L Farm

Best Pair of Bulls: Ray and Chrissie Pigeon Memorial perpetual, 3-D-L Farm

Best String of Three Bulls: Douglas Lake Ranch perpetual, Deanfield Ranch

Get of Sire: Gung Loy Jim Memorial perpetual, Deanfield Ranch

Angus Pen Show Results

First place Pen: Circle S Western Wear, C-Jay Angus

Second place Pen: Crisis Cattle Co.

