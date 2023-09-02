More than $287,000 in contraband was recently seized at Kent Institution near Agassiz. (Observer File Photo)

More than $287,000 in contraband was recently seized at Kent Institution near Agassiz. (Observer File Photo)

Prison seizes $287K in contraband at Kent Institution in Agassiz

The items included steroids, needles, handmade weapons, THC and alcohol brew

More than a quarter-million dollars worth of contraband was seized at Kent Institution near Agassiz.

On Friday (Sept. 1) Correctional Service Canada announced Kent Institution correctional officers recently seized $287,700 worth of contraband and unauthorized items. These items included steroids, needles, handmade weapons, THC and alcohol brew.

“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions,” The CSC stated. “These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.”

The CSC added they are heightening security measures to ensure a safe environment. There is a phone tip line for all federal institutions so callers can report information about activities related to security at the institutions. The tip line is 1-866-780-3784. Information on drug use and trafficking is protected and callers may remain anonymous.

Kent Institution is a maximum security facility. The Agassiz-Harrison area has three CSC institutions, the others being medium-security Mountain Institution and minimum-security Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village.

@AdamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz

Previous story
Williams Lake overdose awareness event aims at supporting community
Next story
Mid-Summer Moon Festival is Asian harvest fête in Barkerville

Just Posted

Immediate action must be taken to reduce toxic drug risks in vulnerable First Nations communities, according to Dr. Nel Wieman, Acting Chief Medical Officer for the First Nations Health Authority. (Photo provided by the FNHA)
Overdose Awareness Day underscores crippling crisis in northern B.C.

Barkerville hosts their annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival each September. (Thomas Drasdauskis photo)
Mid-Summer Moon Festival is Asian harvest fête in Barkerville

Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society members and actors Chris Armstrong, from left, and Jasmine Lyons host a table in Boitanio Park for the final Performances in the Park of the summer on Aug. 24. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre rolling into theatre season

A row of fish prints hang to dry at the Horsefly River Salmon Festival on Sept. 10, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
EVENT GUIDE: Competition pow wow, Harvest Fair and Horsefly River Salmon Festival coming up