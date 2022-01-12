Image MCG

Princeton woman, 70, pursues purse snatcher through grocery store

Chilliwack man detained by civilians until police arrive

Charges of theft are being recommended by RCMP after a man allegedly, unsuccessfully, tried to steal an elderly Princeton woman’s purse just two days before Christmas.

According to Sgt. Rob Hughes police were called at 5 p.m. Dec. 23, by someone reporting a fight taking place at Save On Foods on Bridge Street.

It is believed two men were working together, when one distracted a 70-year-old shopper, and another grabbed her purse, which was in her grocery cart.

“She saw what he was doing and ran after him, and she yelled,” said Hughes.

When police arrived the suspect “was being detained by civilians” in the store’s entry way .

Hughes said a 40-year-old man from Chilliwack was arrested and jailed, but later released.

Related: ‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Princeton RCMP

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Highway 1 through Fraser Canyon scheduled to reopen mid-January
Next story
Quesnel mayor will seek re-election in 2022

Just Posted

Jessica James, who grew up in Nimpo Lake, B.C., is the star aviator in History’s upcoming reality show Lost Car Rescue, filmed in the Peace River area. (Jeff Topham photo)
Float plane pilot Jessica James lands lead role in History channel show, Lost Car Rescue

Elsie Pratt will be turning 100 this month. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Williams Lake woman grateful as she turns 100

A snowmobiler gazes off into the distance on Mica Mountain. (Photo submitted)
Five snowmobilers rescued on Mica Mountain

Gary, Bill, Randy, Chad, Marcus, Chad, Ryan, Teela, Cole and Julie stand in front of the sand and grader leased to ?Esdilagh. (Photo submitted by Emcon Services)
?Esdilagh First Nation takes over snow clearing on West Fraser Road