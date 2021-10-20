Juanita Parnell won big with her ticket she purchased in Prince Rupert. (Facebook screenshot)

Juanita Parnell won big with her ticket she purchased in Prince Rupert. (Facebook screenshot)

Prince Rupert resident wins $5.8 million Lotto

Lotto 6/49 winner bought ticket at Safeway

Prince Rupert has a new millionaire.

Juanita Parnell found out at 3:30 in the morning she had won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

Parnell is walking away with $5.8 million — splitting the grand prize of more than $11 million dollars with a winner in Ontario.

Parnell has been playing with the same set of numbers for the past 20 years, which she chose from a Quick Pick she bought.

“There’s no rhyme or reason why I’ve stuck with them. I think I’ve missed playing them only three times.”

She has no plans on what to do with her winnings at the moment, but said she would like to take her grandchildren on a vacation.

“We’ve never been able to go on a vacation together all at once,” Parnell said. “I’d like to take them to Disney World in Florida.”

She bought their winning ticket at West End Grocery with the winning six numbers being 7, 18, 19, 38, 42 and 46 with bonus number 31.

 
