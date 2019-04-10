FILE - In this Monday, March 11, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leave after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Guinness World Records said Wednesday, April 3 that a new Instagram account opened by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is the fastest-ever to gain 1 million followers. The account, which was opened Tuesday, reached the 1 million mark in under six hours, easily beating a record held by Korean pop sensation Kang Daniel. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

Prince Harry, Oprah work on mental health program for Apple

The duo will create a documentary series on mental health

Kensington Palace says Britain’s Prince Harry will be partnering with Oprah Winfrey to create a documentary series on mental health for Apple’s new streaming service.

The documentary builds on Harry’s work on mental health issues, which included work with brother Prince William and his wife Kate in their Heads Together campaign.

Harry says the series will share “global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places” and the “opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.”

Earlier this year, Apple enlisted Winfrey, together with Jennifer Aniston and Steven Spielberg, to try to overcome the TV and movie streaming service business dominated by Netflix and Amazon.

The service, dubbed Apple TV Plus, will feature Apple’s original shows and movies.

READ MORE: The good, bad and the unknown of Apple’s new services

READ MORE: iPhone sales are falling, and Apple’s app fees might be next

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons
Next story
How measles is making a return in New York and elsewhere

Just Posted

B.C. and feds engage public on caribou recovery plan in Williams Lake

Predation management will likely be a part of the strategy to recover caribou

Williams Lake awarded funding for firesmart and fuel treatment project

The $100,000 CRI FireSmart Community Funding will be conducted in 2019 and 2020

Scout Island celebrates successful banquet fundraiser

This annual event drew 115 people to St. Andrew’s United Church Hal

EDITORIAL: Celebrate our volunteers

This year’s theme is: “The Volunteer Factor - Lifting Communities.”

Cariboo Fire Centre announces Category Three fire ban in effect April 15

Prohibition will remain in place until Sept. 27, 2019, or until the public is otherwise notified.

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

Canadian refugee advocates ‘shocked, dismayed’ over asylum changes in budget bill

Bill would prevent people from seeking asylum in Canada if they already have in U.S.

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

The move comes less than a month after a Christchurch mosque shooting that left 50 dead

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

Most Read