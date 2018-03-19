Prince George RCMP are warning that $100 fake dollar bills have been circulating in the city. File image

Prince George RCMP warn of fake $100 bills

Canadian and American fake $100 bills have been showing up in various Prince George retail outlets.

With spring break underway and some Williams Lake area residents travelling to other cities, a warning from the Prince George RCMP about fake Canadian $100 bills is valuable information.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, RCMP North District advisory NCO media relations said the RCMP have received several reports from local businesses in Prince George about counterfeit Canadian currency.

“Fake Canadian $100 dollar bills have shown up in various retail outlets around town,” Saunderson said, noting the bills are clearly counterfeit.”

Urging staff of retail businesses to carefully check check as it is passed, especially larger bills, Saunderson also reminded that some American currency has also been passed.

