Devon Marie Henson, 39, recently moved to Prince George from the Nakusp/Vernon area and has previously lived in Abbotsford. (RCMP photo submitted)

Prince George RCMP ask for public’s help in locating missing woman

Devon Marie Henson, 39, has been missing since June 10, 2020

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman who has not been seen since June 10, 2020.

On Friday June 12, 2020, the Prince George RCMP received a report that Devon Marie Henson, 39, of Prince George, B.C. was missing.

Extensive efforts have been made to locate Henson, however, she is yet to be found, said Cpl. Craig Douglass, communications NCO/media liaison officer Prince George RCMP.

Investigators are asking the public’s help to find her.

Devon is described as: a Caucasian female, about 160 cm (5’3”) in height and 80 kgs (176 pounds), with brown eyes, brown hair, recently with black and green sparkles and missing some teeth.

Henson does not have a vehicle. She recently moved to Prince George from the Nakusp/Vernon area and has previously lived in Abbotsford.

Although there are no signs of foul play, investigators are concerned for her safety.

If you have any information about Devon Marie Henson or where she might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 tracing app to soon be made available nationwide
Next story
Haida Gwaii firefighters accidentally send $100K to fraudsters in elaborate scheme

Just Posted

Williams Lake Indian Band receives $500,000 boost from province for cannabis operation

The provincial government made the announcement Thursday, June 18

Coming soon: Paradise Cinemas reopens with help from a few classics

Back to the Future, Jurassic Park and E.T. usher in theatre’s restart

Clean energy project to improve living standards at Xeni Gwet’in First Nation

Diesel use for electricity generation will be reduced by approximately 50,000 litres per year

Williams Lake 2020 grads to be celebrated with reverse parade

“This is our opportunity to turn no into yes”

B.C. First Nation calling for Williams Lake councillor to resign over residential school remarks

Chief Willie Sellars said comments were shocking and disturbing

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Prince George RCMP ask for public’s help in locating missing woman

Devon Marie Henson, 39, has been missing since June 10, 2020

Haida Gwaii firefighters accidentally send $100K to fraudsters in elaborate scheme

RCMP, Northern Savings Credit Union working to recover funds, but ‘unsure if that will be possible’

B.C. launches cannabis ‘navigator’ to help small growers, processors

B.C. business still dominated by big producers and black market

Peace Arch Park to close amid dozens using it as loophole in COVID-19 border restrictions

Temporary measure in response to ‘risk associated with significant increase in visitors’

Federal fund offers relief to B.C. seafood processors

Industry alliance grateful, but says B.C. deserves more

WHL hockey could hit the ice in October

Start date ‘contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from government and health authorities’

Coffee for your head: Popular song has strong ties to Lower Mainland

Isaiah Faber’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ has over 440 million Spotify hits

Most Read