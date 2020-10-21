The Prince George RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 29-year-old Colin Michaud Durrand. He has a history of violence and is considered to pose an increased risk to public safety, according to police, who advise the public not to confront Durrand if he is located. (Photo Submitted by RCMP)

The Prince George RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 29-year-old Colin Michaud Durrand. He has a history of violence and is considered to pose an increased risk to public safety, according to police, who advise the public not to confront Durrand if he is located. (Photo Submitted by RCMP)

Prince George RCMP ask for help locating violent ‘priority offender’ with ties to Quesnel

RCMP says Colin Michaud Durrand, 29, recently lived in Quesnel but may frequent Hixon, Prince George

The Prince George RCMP is searching for a “priority offender” who was recently living in Quesnel.

Arrest warrants were issued for 29-year-old Colin Michaud Durrand on Monday, Oct. 19, and the Prince George RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating Durrand.

These warrants were for previously-approved Criminal Code charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, and failing to comply with probation, according to an Oct. 21 news release from the Prince George RCMP.

These charges stem from three separate incidents that have occurred since July 2019.

Police describe Durrand as a Caucasian male with black hair and brown eyes who is 6’2” and 168 pounds. He has a history of violence, and police caution the public not to confront Durrand if he is located, but instead to contact the RCMP.

“Durrand is a priority offender for the Prince George RCMP and is believed to pose an increased risk to public safety,” states the news release.

According to the RCMP, Durrand was recently known to be living in Quesnel, but he may frequent Hixon and Prince George.

Police made similar requests for assistance in late July and mid-September of this year following warrants being issued on these same three investigations and others. In both instances, Durrand was arrested by police a short time later, according to the news release.

The most recent arrest happened on the morning of Monday, Sept. 28, when frontline officers, a Police Dog Service team and members of the North District RCMP’s Emergency Response Team converged on a residence on Boyd Street in Prince George. The two occupants of the house, Durrand and a 40-year-old female, surrendered to police without incident, and the police seized firearms and other weapons from the home.

Anybody who has any information about Colin Michaud Durrand or where he might be is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Williams Lake men arrested after ‘rural crime spree’


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake First Nation launches 4-H club
Next story
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

Just Posted

The Prince George RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 29-year-old Colin Michaud Durrand. He has a history of violence and is considered to pose an increased risk to public safety, according to police, who advise the public not to confront Durrand if he is located. (Photo Submitted by RCMP)
Prince George RCMP ask for help locating violent ‘priority offender’ with ties to Quesnel

RCMP says Colin Michaud Durrand, 29, recently lived in Quesnel but may frequent Hixon, Prince George

Julia Flinton hopes to have majority of the Williams Lake First Nation 4-H club funded through sponsorships and grants. She has currently launched an online 50/50 fundraiser. (Julia Flinton Facebook photo)
Williams Lake First Nation launches 4-H club

New youth development program to provide valuable life skills

Williams Lake RCMP Const. Kevin Wiebe (right) and Joan Flaspohler, Assistant Chief Williams Lake Fire Department at the scene where a Honda Pilot rolled across Midnight Drive Wednesday, Oct. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Two people injured in Williams Lake after vehicle rolls down driveway

Emergency services attended

Court Smith, president of the Williams Lake Stampede Association stands where the association is planning to expand its campground behind the curling rink in a former ball diamond. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune.
Williams Lake Stampede Association aiming to expand campground

City council approved a plan to add 40 camping sites in a former ball diamond

The slide area on Dog Creek Road continues to be very close to the road. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Slide debris continues to move toward Dog Creek Road

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is responsible for maintaining the area

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A glimpse of some of the 480 (approx) cars written off as a result of the acid spills along the Trail highway in 2018. Photo: Trail Times
2 years after huge highway acid spill, Kootenay Ford dealer’s frustration grows with ICBC

Trail AM Ford owner Dan Ashman says he just wants fair compensation from ICBC

Mail-in ballot from Elections BC (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
At least 26% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says

Voters can cast a ballot until 8 p.m PST on Election Day

A 2018 decision to fly a rainbow flag ended up costing the City of Langley $62,000 in legal fees (Langley Advance Times file)
Human rights win in rainbow flag fight cost B.C. city $62,000

“Lengthy and involved” process provoked by complaint

Most Read