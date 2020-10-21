Prince George RCMP ask for help locating violent ‘priority offender’ with ties to Quesnel

RCMP says Colin Michaud Durrand, 29, recently lived in Quesnel but may frequent Hixon, Prince George

The Prince George RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 29-year-old Colin Michaud Durrand. He has a history of violence and is considered to pose an increased risk to public safety, according to police, who advise the public not to confront Durrand if he is located. (Photo Submitted by RCMP)

The Prince George RCMP is searching for a “priority offender” who was recently living in Quesnel.

Arrest warrants were issued for 29-year-old Colin Michaud Durrand on Monday, Oct. 19, and the Prince George RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating Durrand.

These warrants were for previously-approved Criminal Code charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, and failing to comply with probation, according to an Oct. 21 news release from the Prince George RCMP.

These charges stem from three separate incidents that have occurred since July 2019.

Police describe Durrand as a Caucasian male with black hair and brown eyes who is 6’2” and 168 pounds. He has a history of violence, and police caution the public not to confront Durrand if he is located, but instead to contact the RCMP.

“Durrand is a priority offender for the Prince George RCMP and is believed to pose an increased risk to public safety,” states the news release.

According to the RCMP, Durrand was recently known to be living in Quesnel, but he may frequent Hixon and Prince George.

Police made similar requests for assistance in late July and mid-September of this year following warrants being issued on these same three investigations and others. In both instances, Durrand was arrested by police a short time later, according to the news release.

The most recent arrest happened on the morning of Monday, Sept. 28, when frontline officers, a Police Dog Service team and members of the North District RCMP’s Emergency Response Team converged on a residence on Boyd Street in Prince George. The two occupants of the house, Durrand and a 40-year-old female, surrendered to police without incident, and the police seized firearms and other weapons from the home.

Anybody who has any information about Colin Michaud Durrand or where he might be is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.

