Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question as he takes part in a forum at the Wilson Center, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Trudeau is scheduled to visit Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 26. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question as he takes part in a forum at the Wilson Center, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Trudeau is scheduled to visit Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 26. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to tour flooded Sumas Prairie on Friday

PM will meet with Abbotsford officials; press conference later in Victoria

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Abbotsford on Friday (Nov. 26) to tour the flood-ravaged Sumas Prairie.

According to the itinerary posted on the PM’s website for Friday, Trudeau starts his day with a meeting with Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante before coming to Abbotsford.

He then meets with B.C. Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun, Chief Dalton Silver of the Sumas First Nation and Chief Alice McKay of the Matsqui First Nation.

RELATED: Abbotsford mayor says Thursday’s rainfall hasn’t added to flood levels

Trudeau will also meet with members of the Canadian Armed Forces who are supporting the flood-relief efforts, as well as first responders and volunteers.

He will also visit areas affected by the flooding.

The tour is not open to the media, but information will be shared afterwards by the PM’s office.

The itinerary does not indicate what time Trudeau will be in Abbotsford, but he is due to give a press conference with Premier John Horgan in Victoria at 5:30 p.m.

RELATED: Abbotsford couple hope flood-relief funding covers farmers’ losses


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsJustin Trudeau

Previous story
MP to fight Liberal plan to axe charity status for anti-abortion pregnancy centres

Just Posted

Williams Lake city council gave first three readings to a business license amendment bylaw to lower the fee from $2,500 to $320 which is what liquor outlets pay. The bylaw will go before council for final adoption on Dec. 21, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake aims to lower cannabis retail business license fees for 2022

Morgan Witte, 48, was intubated and on a ventilator in hospital for two weeks because of COVID-19. (Photo submitted)
‘It almost killed me not having the shot,’ says Cariboo trucker, COVID-19 survivor

James Wood has been missing from a West Kelowna neighbourhood since Nov. 8 and his sister is appealing for help to bring him home safely. (Facebook photo)
Police, family appeal for help in finding vulnerable man, missing in West Kelowna

Wallace Driving School owner Steve Wallace was investigated by ICBC in October and subsequently had his driver instructor licence cancelled, after multiple allegations of sexual harassment from former students emerged. (Black Press Media file photo)
No charges to be laid against former Quesnel and Victoria driving instructor Steve Wallace