Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with reporters on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with reporters on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet begin three-day retreat in Hamilton

House of Commons is scheduled to return from its winter break next week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers are gathering at a Hamilton hotel today to begin a three-day cabinet retreat.

The strategy session comes during what Trudeau said are “tough times,” with a potential recession on the horizon and Canadians feeling the strain of high inflation.

Trudeau is fresh off a week of cross-country travel focused on Canada’s push to expand its battery and electric-vehicle industries, part of a broader goal to get more competitive on clean technology.

Senior Liberals are expected to use the retreat to hammer out political and policy priorities for the months ahead, keeping in mind their confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP.

Promises under the deal include passing pharmacare legislation by the end of the year and introducing a “just transition” bill for oil and gas workers — a prospect already riling Alberta politicians.

The House of Commons is scheduled to return from its winter break next week.

Federal PoliticsJustin Trudeau

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UBC promises to go beyond eating well and exercising in healthy aging speaker series
Next story
1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.

Just Posted

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’S CORNER: B.C. seniors deserve to age with dignity

Fox tail lillies were in full display in Kim Herdman’s garden featured in the 2022 Williams Lake Garden Club’s 2022 Garden and Arts Tour. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Gardeners in Williams Lake get a jump on growing guidance

Matt Tyne and Marilee Andres star as Lt. J.G. Daniel Kaffee and Lt. Cmdr. Joanne Galloway, the roles portrayed by Tom Cruise and Demi Moore in a 1992 film. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
A Few Good Men on stage in Williams Lake until Feb. 4

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune.
FOREST INK: More discussion needed on B.C.’s green wood pellet industry