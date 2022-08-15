Pride in the Puddle kicks of in Williams Lake with official flag raising

A Rainbow Pride flag raised at city hall Aug. 15 marks the beginning of Pride in the Puddle

Pride in the Puddle kicked off in Williams Lake with the raising of the rainbow flag and declaration of an official Pride week by Mayor Walt Cobb. This is the first time the Pride flag has flown at city hall in Williams Lake.

The ceremony was attended by many supporters, media, some city councillors and Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars.

“This is a long time coming,” said Billie Sheridan, secretary and spokesperson for the Williams Lake Pride Society. “I’ve been up since four o’clock in the morning with a big smile on my face.”

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb read the city’s official declaration of Aug. 15 to 21 as Pride week in the lakecity, their first ever official Pride week.

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars said a few words of his own before singing and drumming the Honour Song.

“We want to take great pride in this week,” he said, calling it a step forward for the community. “Everybody is equal in our eyes.”

He celebrated the amount of support local Pride events have had in the past, as well as the businesses which have put their support behind Pride in the Puddle.

While Covid had put a damper on previous years’ Pride festivities, Sellars said having an entire Pride week is “going to kick the doors off.”

While Sheridan said she expects this year may be small, she added, “Everything starts small and gains.”

This week’s activities will include:

Aug. 17 – 6:30 – 7 p.m. Wiliams Lake Boys and Girls Club will be hosting a Youth Tie Dye shirt night

Aug. 20 – 4 – 7 p.m. Pride in the Park (Boitanio Park)

Aug. 20 – 8:30 p.m. Pride Parade with the theme “Illuminate Your Life” in downtown Williams Lake

Aug. 20 – 9:30 – 10:30 p.m. Music and night marketplace in Boitanio Park for 14+

Aug. 21 – 2 p.m. Coffee in the park (Boitanio Park)

