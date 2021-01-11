Pretrial underway for 2018 homicide in Tsi De Del First Nation

A publication ban is in place for all evidence presented in the court room during the pretrial

A pretrial is underway at B.C. Supreme Court in Williams Lake for a man charged with second degree murder in connection with a homicide at Tsi Del Del (Redstone) First Nation in 2018.

Kyle Tyler Gilpin, 25, faces one count of murder and one count of attempting to obstruct justice.

Alexis RCMP were called to a residence at Tsi Del Del on Oct. 19, 2018 at 11:08 p.m. and arrived to fine one adult male deceased.

Gilpin was arrested the following day.

Publication bans have been imposed on all evidence presented during the pretrial which is anticipated to last a month.

A judge and jury trial for the matter is scheduled to begin on March 8, 2021 in Williams Lake and a publication ban will be in place then as well.

It will be the first jury trial since the COVID-19 pandemic began and as a result glass dividers have been installed between each seat in the jury section of courtroom 401.

Cleaning continues in the courtroom and elevators after each session and a limited amount of people are allowed in each courtroom at one time.

Additionally, all members of the public entering the building are first screened by BC Sheriff Service personnel.

