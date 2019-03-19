Prescribed burns are scheduled to take place around Lytton and Spences Bridge starting on March 21. Photo: BC Wildfire Service.

Prescribed burns to take place around Lytton, Spences Bridge

BC Wildfire Service will only conduct burns if conditions permit

BC Wildfire Service crews and local partners plan to conduct a series of prescribed burns in the Lytton and Spences Bridge area over the coming weeks to reduce wildfire risks.

Weather permitting, these prescribed burns are scheduled to take place between March 21 and April 19. The exact timing of the burns will depend on the weather, the sites, and venting conditions.

Staff from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development will carefully prepare, control, and monitor these fires at all times. Smoke may be visible from nearby communities, but the burns will only proceed if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.

These low- to moderate-intensity surface fires will be lit within pre-established boundaries to remove combustible materials and mimic naturally occurring ground fires. This type of burn has a minimal effect on mature trees and will promote the regeneration of understory grasses, herbaceous flowering plants, and shrubs.

Kumsheen prescribed burn

* This burn will cover about 32 hectares north of Lytton, across Highway 1 from Kumsheen Rafting Resort. It will be conducted in conjunction with the Village of Lytton, Lytton First Nation, and Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council, with the goal of reducing wildfire risks in nearby communities.

Jade Springs prescribed burn

* This 16.5-hectare prescribed burn will take place on Crown land north of Lytton near Highway 1. This burn is part of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan created by the Village of Lytton, which includes various wildfire protection activities in the community. This burn is being conducted in co-operation with the Village of Lytton, Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council, and Lytton First Nation.

Loring Way prescribed burn

* This 12-hectare burn will occur west of Lytton and southwest of the Lytton First Nations Klakhkamich 17 Indian Reserve. It is being done in conjunction with the Village of Lytton, Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council, and Lytton First Nation, and the goals are to reduce wildfire risks and improve elk forage and habitat in the area.

Skuppah Indian Band prescribed burn

* This 13-hectare prescribed burn will take place south of Lytton on the Skuppah 2A Indian Reserve and Inklyuhkintko Indian Reserve. The BC Wildfire Service will assist the Skuppah Indian Band with the project, which will help reduce the chances of a wildfire burning upslope toward the nearby community.

Cook’s Ferry prescribed burn

* This prescribed burn is a continuation of the Murray Creek prescribed burn project that was completed in 2018. This year, the BC Wildfire Service is working in partnership with Cook’s Ferry Indian Band on this community protection burn, which covers about 17 hectares within the Shawniken 3 Indian Reserve.

Kanaka prescribed burn

* The BC Wildfire Service will assist the Kanaka Indian Band with this prescribed burn, which will cover about 18 hectares east of Highway 1. The primary goal of this project is to reduce wildfire risks in the Kanaka community.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.


