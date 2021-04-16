Prescribed burns planned for Boitanio Park, Stampede Grounds, Chimney and Felker rec sites

The plan is to reduce wildfire risks

Two wildfire risk reduction burns are planned inside the city of Williams Lake at Boitanio Park and the Stampede Grounds.

BC Wildfire Service staff will be working with the Williams Lake Fire Department to ignited about 11.5 hectares total at the two locations.

Together they will carefully prepare, control, and monitor the fires at all times.

Burns will begin as early as Tuesday, April 20 and continue through to April 30, aiming to reduce the risk of wildfire spreading within city limits and promote the growth of local plant species.

Additionally, three small risk reduction prescribed burns are planned for the Chimney Lake and Felker Lake recreation sites and will be conducted by the BC Wildfire Service and Recreation Sites and Trails BC.

Burning will begin as early as Monday, April 19, and periodically until April 30 and will include 2.3 hectares at Chimney Lake North Recreation Site, 1.5 hectares at Chimney Lake Centre Recreation Site and 3.9 hectares at the Felker Lake Recreation Site.

The area northwest of Batnuni Lake, near Neewa Creek, northwest of Quesnel is also scheduled for an ecosystem restoration burn of approximately 26.5 hectares.

Earlier this week the Cariboo Fire Centre issued a news release urging the public to be cautious with outdoor burning.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation call 1-800-663-5555 toll free or *5555 on a cell phone.



