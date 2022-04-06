Prescribed burning underway in Williams Lake

A prescribed burn is underway in Williams Lake Wednesday, April 6 northeast of the Westridge subdivision. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Smoke billows from northeast of the Westridge subdivision Wednesday, April 6 as the Williams Lake Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service do controlled burning for wildfire risk mitigation. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A prescribed burn is underway in Williams Lake as scheduled.

The BC Wildfire Service and city announced Tuesday, April 5, that crews would be doing the burning on a 20-hectare parcel of land northeast of the Westridge subdivision between Country Club Boulevard and Westridge.

Fuel treatment is a critical step to protecting the community and homes by reducing the amount of fuel available in the event of a wildfire, such as dry grasses, woody debris and combustible material.

As outlined in the Williams Lake and Area Community Wildfire Protection Plan, these priority actions create fuel breaks within and around the community to slow down forest fire and contribute to making Williams Lake a FireSmart community.

Anyone with questions about the prescribed burns is asked to contact Evan Dean, Acting Williams Lake Fire Department Fire Prevention/Training Officer, by email at edean@williamslake.ca or by phone at 250-392-4321.



