Prescribed burning planned in Williams Lake northeast of Westridge subdivision

The burning could begin as early as Wednesday, April 6

The city of Williams Lake and BC Wildfire Service will be conducting prescribed burning to reduce wildfire risks in a 20-hectare area northeast of the Westridge Subdivision. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake residents may notice smoke northeast of the Westridge subdivision in the coming days as the city in partnership with the BC Wildfire Service begins some prescribed burning.

Aiming to reduce wildfire risks, the prescribed burning is scheduled to begin as early as Wednesday, April 6 and will cover approximately 20 hectares between Country Club Boulevard and Westridge.

Preparations began last week to ensure a ‘black line’ around the perimeter to contain the fire. Residents are asked to keep children and pets away from the area, and to stay back while staff monitor the work to ensure a safe and thorough burn.

Burning will depend on the weather and venting conditions and is slated to continue periodically until April 30.

“A low- to moderate-intensity surface fire will be lit within pre-established boundaries to remove combustible materials and mimic a naturally occurring ground fire,” noted the BC Wildfire Service in a news release, adding staff will be working with members of the Williams Lake Fire Department to carefully prepare, control, and monitor the fire at all times.

Smoke and flames will be visible in the city of Williams Lake.

BC Wildfire Service added the prescribed burns will also allow the Williams Lake Fire Department, Williams Lake First Nation fire crews and BC Wildfire Service to work together outside of emergency response activities, which is important for strengthening inter-agency coordination.

The city in its own news release encouraged property owners to take proactive FireSmart actions on their properties to reduce flammable fuels.

To find out more, visit www.firesmartbc.ca. You can also request a FireSmart Assessment at homesafety@williamslake.ca.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll- free or *5555 on a cell phone.

Prescribed burning is also underway Wednesday, April 5 at Williams Lake First Nation.



