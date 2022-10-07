Prescribed burning planned for Highway 20 right of way, Hanceville to Bull Canyon

Burning will be dependent on the weather

Prescribed burning is planned between Hanceville and Bull Canyon on the Highway 20 right-of-way beginning as early as Oct. 12, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Several provincial ministries in partnership with the Tŝilhqot’in communities are teaming up to do prescribed burning along Highway 20.

The BC Wildfire Service, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, B.C Parks, Cariboo-Chilcotin Natural Resource District and BC Hydro plans and Tŝilhqot’in communities will to do burns on the highway right-of-way.

This is a continuation of the prescribed burns that occurred in the spring of 2022 along Highway 20.

Burning may begin as early as Oct. 12, 2022 and will continue periodically until Nov. 30, 2022, with the exact timing of burning dependent on weather, site and venting conditions.

Ignitions will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation.

Over the next several weeks firefighters will burn in sections along the Highway 20 right-of-way from the Hanceville Lookout, westward to the western boundary of Tsiyi (Bull Canyon park).

Purpose of this prescribed burn:

Remove combustible materials and mimic a naturally occurring ground fire within the right-of-way

Protect infrastructure along a section of Highway 20

Partner with Tŝilhqot’in fire crews to work together outside of emergency response activities and strengthen inter-agency coordination

Monitor impact of fire on invasive species along the Highway 20 corridor

While burn operations are underway, traffic control will be on-site to ensure the safety of the public and firefighters.

BC Wildfire Service staff and Tŝilhqot’in fire crews will carefully prepare, control, and monitor the fires at all times. Smoke and flames from this prescribed burn may be visible from Yuneŝit’in, Tl’etinqox, Alexis Creek, Highway 20, and surrounding areas.



